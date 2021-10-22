Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AJRD, BLMN, AAWW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD), where a total volume of 3,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 311,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,700 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) options are showing a volume of 10,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,200 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW) options are showing a volume of 4,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 412,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 571,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,500 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

