Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AHCO, SNOW, RBLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), where a total volume of 8,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 841,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 57,817 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 122,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 11,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
