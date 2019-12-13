Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADM, MDT, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), where a total of 20,765 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.2% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,100 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) options are showing a volume of 30,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 23,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 17,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

