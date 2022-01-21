Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADI, CCL, PEP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total of 16,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 187,989 contracts, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 28,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 23,142 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,500 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADI options, CCL options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

