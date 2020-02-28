Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADI, AXP, ITW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total of 21,255 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.8% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 11,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 24,319 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) options are showing a volume of 8,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADI options, AXP options, or ITW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

