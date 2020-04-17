Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACM, AZO, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AECOM (Symbol: ACM), where a total volume of 11,512 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,688 contracts, representing approximately 168,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 14,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACM options, AZO options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

