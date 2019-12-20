Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABT, WNC, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total volume of 23,433 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC) options are showing a volume of 1,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 181,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of WNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of WNC. Below is a chart showing WNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 47,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

