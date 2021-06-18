Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABMD, UNP, CCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD), where a total of 1,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 261,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 11,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 115,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 15,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABMD options, UNP options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

