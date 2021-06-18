Markets
ABMD

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABMD, UNP, CCL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD), where a total of 1,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 261,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 11,438 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 115,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 15,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABMD options, UNP options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABMD UNP CCL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular