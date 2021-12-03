Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABBV, FCX, EXAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 24,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 95,131 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 8,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 858,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, FCX options, or EXAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

