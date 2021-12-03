Markets
ABBV

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABBV, FCX, EXAS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total volume of 24,189 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 2,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 95,131 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 12,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) options are showing a volume of 8,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 858,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABBV options, FCX options, or EXAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV FCX EXAS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular