Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAPL, NFLX, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 380,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 42,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 81,648 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 99.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 7,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 69,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring February 14, 2020, with 8,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,900 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

