Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAP, X, CFX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 6,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 625,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 90,171 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) options are showing a volume of 5,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 571,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 973,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,100 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

