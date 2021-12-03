Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAL, WBA, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 236,274 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 43,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 38,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,100 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) saw options trading volume of 18,129 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,800 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, WBA options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

