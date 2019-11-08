Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAL, MSFT, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 45,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 8,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,200 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 125,276 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 12,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 14,029 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, MSFT options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

