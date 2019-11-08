Markets
AAL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAL, MSFT, LVS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 45,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 8,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,200 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 125,276 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 12,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 14,029 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring November 08, 2019, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, MSFT options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL MSFT LVS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular