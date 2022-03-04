Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAL, EXPE, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 261,893 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 26.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 18,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 20,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 28,479 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAL options, EXPE options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
