Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAL, EMN, LEG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 323,294 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 32.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 49.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 33,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 5,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,000 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) options are showing a volume of 5,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,100 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

