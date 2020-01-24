Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAL, DLR, ANTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 64,534 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.3% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 7,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 728,800 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 8,051 contracts, representing approximately 805,100 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,400 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) saw options trading volume of 6,363 contracts, representing approximately 636,300 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

