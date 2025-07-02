$NOTE stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOTE stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,437,687 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NOTE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NOTE stock page:
$NOTE Insider Trading Activity
$NOTE insiders have traded $NOTE stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIM HWANG has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 280,819 shares for an estimated $263,147.
- JOSH RESNIK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,032 shares for an estimated $12,501.
- GERALD YAO (CSO and Director) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $4,125
- TODD AMAN (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,652 shares for an estimated $2,824.
- PAUL DONNELL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,520 shares for an estimated $1,363.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NOTE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $NOTE stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,099,483 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,504,692
- FOCUS PARTNERS WEALTH added 714,091 shares (+830.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $577,056
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 651,303 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $526,317
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 298,652 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,340
- UBS GROUP AG added 276,008 shares (+77.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $223,042
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 264,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $213,689
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 258,402 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,814
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$NOTE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,285,919 of award payments to $NOTE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ---------- COMMENTS: IT REQUEST STATUS: FALSE: $148,754
- CQ ROLL CALL AND STATE TRACKING: $119,888
- TITLE: FISCAL NOTE/CQ ROLL CALL REQUESTOR: KIMBERLY R CLAGGETT CEASER POP DATES: 10/26/2024 TO 10/25/2025: $87,857
- CQ QUARTERLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF CYBERSECURITY & INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCY (CISA).: $59,130
- CQ ROLLCALL: $56,300
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $NOTE on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.