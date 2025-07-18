$NOTE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOTE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,689,128 of trading volume.

$NOTE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NOTE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $NOTE stock page ):

$NOTE insiders have traded $NOTE stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIM HWANG has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 258,871 shares for an estimated $225,770 .

. JOSH RESNIK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,032 shares for an estimated $12,501 .

. GERALD YAO (CSO and Director) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $4,125

TODD AMAN (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,652 shares for an estimated $2,824 .

. PAUL DONNELL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,520 shares for an estimated $1,363.

$NOTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $NOTE stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOTE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,353,505 of award payments to $NOTE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$NOTE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOTE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Ladenburg Thalmann issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/14/2025

$NOTE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOTE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NOTE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Jesse Sobelson from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $3.75 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $2.5 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Richard Baldry from Roth MKM set a target price of $2.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Zach Cummings from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $1.5 on 03/14/2025

