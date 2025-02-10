$NOTE stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOTE stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,772,425 of trading volume.

$NOTE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NOTE:

$NOTE insiders have traded $NOTE stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIM HWANG has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 368,595 shares for an estimated $406,375 .

. JOSH RESNIK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,090 shares for an estimated $26,154 .

. GERALD YAO (CSO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $8,250 .

. JON SLABAUGH (CFO and SVP, Corp. Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,598 shares for an estimated $2,851 .

. TODD AMAN (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,653 shares for an estimated $1,660 .

. PAUL DONNELL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 898 shares for an estimated $943.

$NOTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $NOTE stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NOTE Government Contracts

We have seen $1,808,028 of award payments to $NOTE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

