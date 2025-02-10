$NOTE stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NOTE stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,772,425 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NOTE:
$NOTE Insider Trading Activity
$NOTE insiders have traded $NOTE stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOTE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIM HWANG has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 368,595 shares for an estimated $406,375.
- JOSH RESNIK (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,090 shares for an estimated $26,154.
- GERALD YAO (CSO and Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $8,250.
- JON SLABAUGH (CFO and SVP, Corp. Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,598 shares for an estimated $2,851.
- TODD AMAN (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,653 shares for an estimated $1,660.
- PAUL DONNELL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 898 shares for an estimated $943.
$NOTE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $NOTE stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,259,325 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,611,936
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 891,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,141,191
- STONEHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 777,286 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $994,926
- SAMJO MANAGEMENT, LLC added 330,000 shares (+31.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $422,400
- MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD added 250,640 shares (+0.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $320,819
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 152,550 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $195,264
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 149,490 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $191,347
$NOTE Government Contracts
We have seen $1,808,028 of award payments to $NOTE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ---------- COMMENTS: THIS CONTRACT FOR CQ-ROLL CALL CONTAINS 3 SEPARATE LINE ITEMS, EACH WITH IT'S OWN PERI...: $531,823
- CQ ROLL CALL AND STATE TRACKING: $119,888
- TITLE: FISCAL NOTE/CQ ROLL CALL REQUESTOR: KIMBERLY R CLAGGETT CEASER POP DATES: 10/26/2024 TO 10/25/2025: $87,857
- CQ ROLL CALL SUBSCRIPTION: $78,120
- CQ.COM LOGINS: $66,832
