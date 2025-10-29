NOTE AB (OM:NOTE) Price Target Increased by 20.12% to 197.88

The average one-year price target for NOTE AB (OM:NOTE) has been revised to 197,88 kr / share. This is an increase of 20.12% from the prior estimate of 164,73 kr dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 195,94 kr to a high of 203,70 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.16% from the latest reported closing price of 186,40 kr / share.

NOTE AB Maintains 3.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.76%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOTE AB. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOTE is 0.01%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 87K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 3.01% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 56K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 1.14% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 4.82% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 49.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOTE by 107.01% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

