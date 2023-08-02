Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZYXI, ENPH, DRVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zynex Inc (Symbol: ZYXI), where a total volume of 15,692 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 723.9% of ZYXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,700 underlying shares of ZYXI. Below is a chart showing ZYXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 108,460 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 231% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 6,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Driven Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: DRVN) options are showing a volume of 9,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 213.9% of DRVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares of DRVN. Below is a chart showing DRVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.