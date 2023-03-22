Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZTS, ACN, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), where a total volume of 20,642 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.1% of ZTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 19,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ZTS. Below is a chart showing ZTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 14,202 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,400 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 9,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 923,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZTS options, ACN options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
