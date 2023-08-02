Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZS, HOOD, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 24,625 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 100,427 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 6,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,459 contracts, representing approximately 845,900 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:

