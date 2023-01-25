Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZS, ABNB, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 15,899 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 5,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 29,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 12,127 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
