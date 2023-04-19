Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XRX, AMR, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX), where a total volume of 10,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 4,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 493,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,500 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XRX options, AMR options, or ESTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
