Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, GM, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 63,919 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 56,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,300 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 243,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 35,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, GM options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ACND market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LLIT
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WLDN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.