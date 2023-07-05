Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, GM, CCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 63,919 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 56,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,300 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 243,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 35,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

