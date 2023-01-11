Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XOM, ALGN, BALY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total volume of 80,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 4,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bally's Corp (Symbol: BALY) options are showing a volume of 1,023 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of BALY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of BALY. Below is a chart showing BALY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
