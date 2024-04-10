Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, SMCI, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 21,233 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 11,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 75,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 127,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 14,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, SMCI options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.