Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, SMCI, C

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 75,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.8% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 3,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,900 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 127,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 14,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, SMCI options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
