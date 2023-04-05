Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WWE, NOC, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), where a total of 13,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,200 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 6,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 54,149 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 19,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

