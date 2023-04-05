Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WWE, NOC, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), where a total of 13,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,200 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 6,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 54,149 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 19,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WWE options, NOC options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Insider Buying
ANGO Historical Stock Prices
CMT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.