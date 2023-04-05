Markets
WWE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WWE, NOC, UAL

April 05, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), where a total of 13,934 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,200 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 6,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 54,149 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 19,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WWE options, NOC options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Insider Buying
 ANGO Historical Stock Prices
 CMT Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WWE
NOC
UAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.