Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WSC, WAL, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), where a total volume of 11,915 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 76,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,500 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 4,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 462,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
