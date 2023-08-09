Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, REPL, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 74,723 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 13,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) saw options trading volume of 8,886 contracts, representing approximately 888,600 underlying shares or approximately 166.6% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 26,788 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 152% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 2,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,200 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
