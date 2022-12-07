Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WMB, MRK, GATX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), where a total of 28,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of WMB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 9,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,600 underlying shares of WMB. Below is a chart showing WMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 41,832 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 6,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,400 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

And GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) saw options trading volume of 542 contracts, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WMB options, MRK options, or GATX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.