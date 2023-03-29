Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDAY, SPR, NEOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 8,276 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 827,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 6,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG) options are showing a volume of 5,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 592,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of NEOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 4,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,700 underlying shares of NEOG. Below is a chart showing NEOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
