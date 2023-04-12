Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WDAY, GOOGL, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 12,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 6,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 686,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 236,964 contracts, representing approximately 23.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 21,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 29,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
