Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WAB, GNRC, TMUS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), where a total volume of 4,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 438,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 5,056 contracts, representing approximately 505,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 25,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WAB options, GNRC options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

