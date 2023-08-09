Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VTNR, PANW, CHX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Energy Inc. (Symbol: VTNR), where a total of 13,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of VTNR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,800 underlying shares of VTNR. Below is a chart showing VTNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 31,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133.33 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133.33 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX) options are showing a volume of 8,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 812,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of CHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,800 underlying shares of CHX. Below is a chart showing CHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VTNR options, PANW options, or CHX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

