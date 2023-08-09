News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VTNR, PANW, CHX

August 09, 2023 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Energy Inc. (Symbol: VTNR), where a total of 13,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of VTNR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,800 underlying shares of VTNR. Below is a chart showing VTNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 31,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133.33 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133.33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX) options are showing a volume of 8,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 812,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of CHX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,800 underlying shares of CHX. Below is a chart showing CHX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VTNR options, PANW options, or CHX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

