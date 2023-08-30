Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VTLE, NKE, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE), where a total of 2,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 571,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 30,881 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 16,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,400 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, NKE options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.