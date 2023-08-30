Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VTLE, NKE, DXCM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vital Energy, Inc (Symbol: VTLE), where a total of 2,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of VTLE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 571,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of VTLE. Below is a chart showing VTLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 30,881 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) options are showing a volume of 16,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,400 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VTLE options, NKE options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Earnings History
Institutional Holders of SWIR
Funds Holding CNDO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.