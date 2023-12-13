Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VRTX, ADM, REGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total of 17,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.8% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 271,200 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 12,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,800 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 1,889 contracts, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $880 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $880 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRTX options, ADM options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
