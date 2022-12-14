Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VOYA, SBH, LYFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), where a total of 6,505 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 650,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of VOYA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of VOYA. Below is a chart showing VOYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) saw options trading volume of 9,029 contracts, representing approximately 902,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of SBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,200 underlying shares of SBH. Below is a chart showing SBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 74,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 25,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VOYA options, SBH options, or LYFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.