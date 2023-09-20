Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VLY, WFC, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), where a total volume of 21,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.8% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 102,952 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 12,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
