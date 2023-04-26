Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, CELH, ESI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 22,583 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 3,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) options are showing a volume of 4,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,000 underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VLO options, CELH options, or ESI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: AVA Dividend Growth Rate
IQDY YTD Return
RPAY market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.