Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, CELH, ESI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total of 22,583 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,600 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 3,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) options are showing a volume of 4,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of ESI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,000 underlying shares of ESI. Below is a chart showing ESI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

