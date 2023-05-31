Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VLO, AFRM, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 22,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 88,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 11,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 70,671 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
