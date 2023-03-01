Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VIRT, LULU, SIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), where a total volume of 13,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 11,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 11,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.7% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) saw options trading volume of 12,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 91.9% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,000 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
