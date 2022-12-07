Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VAC, OLLI, ALNY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), where a total of 2,258 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of VAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 417,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,600 underlying shares of VAC. Below is a chart showing VAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) saw options trading volume of 6,346 contracts, representing approximately 634,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 3,739 contracts, representing approximately 373,900 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 736,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

