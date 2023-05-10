Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, CHPT, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 250,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 603.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 18,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 258,738 contracts, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares or approximately 308.9% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 41,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 64,209 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 296.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

