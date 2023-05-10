Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, CHPT, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 250,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 603.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 18,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 258,738 contracts, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares or approximately 308.9% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 41,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 64,209 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 296.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 861,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, CHPT options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Seth Klarman Stock Picks
Funds Holding WRB
BTCY YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.