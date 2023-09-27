News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, BTU, DVN

September 27, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

September 27, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 46,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 3,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 22,097 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 70,615 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 16,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

