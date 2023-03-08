Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNFI, ETSY, ARLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 8,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.2% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 373,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,600 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 45,678 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 133.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 3,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) saw options trading volume of 6,709 contracts, representing approximately 670,900 underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,600 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNFI options, ETSY options, or ARLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CDXC YTD Return
VBTX shares outstanding history
BAS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.