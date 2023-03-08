Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNFI, ETSY, ARLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI), where a total of 8,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.2% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 373,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,600 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 45,678 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 133.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 3,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arlo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARLO) saw options trading volume of 6,709 contracts, representing approximately 670,900 underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of ARLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 603,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,600 underlying shares of ARLO. Below is a chart showing ARLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNFI options, ETSY options, or ARLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.