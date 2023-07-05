Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, CHTR, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 6,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 632,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $452.50 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $452.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,280 contracts, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 96,072 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, CHTR options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MRGE Videos
YSAC shares outstanding history
CGA Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.