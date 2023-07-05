Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ULTA, CHTR, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 6,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 632,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $452.50 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $452.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 7,280 contracts, representing approximately 728,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,400 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 96,072 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

