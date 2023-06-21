Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, LNG, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 116,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 24,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 10,138 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 46,812 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 11,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, LNG options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SKYA
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JHX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GHSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.