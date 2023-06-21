Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, LNG, CVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 116,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 24,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 10,138 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 46,812 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 11,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

