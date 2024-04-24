Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UAL, PCG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 72,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024 , with 7,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,500 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 58,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 20,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 119,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 9,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

